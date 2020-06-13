As many as 203 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gurugram on Saturday even as 6 more casualties due to Covid-19 took the city's death toll to 25.

Dr Ram Prakash Jha, a member of Covid-19 team, confirmed the deaths of patients in different hospitals. Besides, 10 patients are still on ventilators.

As many as 21 deaths in Gurugram have been reported in the last 10 days.

A Gurugram Health department official said that a majority of corona cases are coming from containment zones where the situation remains precarious.

Gurugram has so far reported 3,125 cases, which is almost 45 per cent of the total cases reported in Haryana. Haryana has reported 6,749 cases, including 415 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared 33 more containment zones in the district after a review meeting at the Mini-Secretariat which was chaired by District Magistrate Amit Khatri on Saturday.

Gurugram now has 99 containment zones and an equal number of buffer zones in the district.





