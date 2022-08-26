2050 net-zero target can boost India's GDP, create jobs by 2032: Report

The commission launched the Getting India to Net Zero report on Friday, which said India achieving net zero by 2070 would boost annual GDP by up to 4.7 per cent by 2036.

3 min read . 11:38 AM IST

Achieving net zero emissions by 2070 could boost India's economy by as much as 4.7 per cent above the projected baseline growth in GDP terms by 2036 — worth a total of USD 371 billion, illustrates modelling and research commissioned by the High-level Policy Commission on Getting Asia to Net Zero.