2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:10 PM IST
A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said
NEW DELHI : A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said on Thursday.
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 369 Indians died of coronavirus infection in Kuwait while 166 deaths were reported from Oman.
Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
From govt regulation to self-governance, Apprenticeship Act to be amended to boost ease of doing biz2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
Over ₹1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member1 min read . 09:43 PM IST
Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
An estimated 8.5 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India following the pandemic.
According to the details provided by Muraleedharan, 34 Indians died in Qatar, 48 in Bahrain and 23 each in Sudan and Nigeria.
He said 15 Indians died in Italy, seven in France, nine in Nepal, six in Iran and seven Indians succumbed to the virus in Iraq.
Replying to a separate question, Muraleedharan said India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent.
"Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.