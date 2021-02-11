OPEN APP
Home >News >India >2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:10 PM IST PTI

A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said

NEW DELHI : A total of 2,072 Indians died due to the coronavirus in various countries with the highest death toll of 906 being reported in Saudi Arabia followed by 375 in the United Arab Emirates, the government said on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 369 Indians died of coronavirus infection in Kuwait while 166 deaths were reported from Oman.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The scheme was initially launched for three sectors—mobile manufacturing, drug intermediates and medical devices. But in Nov, govt added 10 more sectors to the list

Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
Photo: Mint

From govt regulation to self-governance, Apprenticeship Act to be amended to boost ease of doing biz

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan

Over 1,000 crore raised since last month for Ram temple: Trust member

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST
A view of the Ring Garden at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday, visitors must do advance online

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST

An estimated 8.5 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region. Hundreds of thousands of them returned to India following the pandemic.

According to the details provided by Muraleedharan, 34 Indians died in Qatar, 48 in Bahrain and 23 each in Sudan and Nigeria.

He said 15 Indians died in Italy, seven in France, nine in Nepal, six in Iran and seven Indians succumbed to the virus in Iraq.

Replying to a separate question, Muraleedharan said India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent.

"Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout