2,073 new Covid cases in Delhi today, 37% higher than yesterday

2,073 new Covid cases in Delhi today, 37% higher than yesterday2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
- The national capital also reported 5 deaths and 1,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours
National capital Delhi on Wednesday, 3 August, reported a 37% rise in its daily Covid-19 infection. The city reported 2073 new cases in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate rose to 11.64%.
The national capital in the past 24 hours also reported five Covid related deaths. A total of 1,437 recovered from the viral infections in the past one day.
In the view of rising Covid cases, the Delhi High Court has decided to work in hybrid mode. Delhi Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma said, "Keeping in view, the rise in Covid-19 infections in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and to reduce the footfall in the Court premises...Delhi High Court will continue to hold court proceedings via hybrid mode".
See the Delhi's Covid numbers here
The national capital has been reporting over 1000 cases for a week now. The city has been witnessing a massive jump in Covid numbers, after it had declined in the past month.
On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,506 fresh Covid-19 cases. The capital had also recorded a high positivity rate of 10.63%.
On Monday, the city reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, with 822 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities being reported.
The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79% on 24 January. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.
Delhi recorded 1,263 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.
It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.
The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.
Covid cases have steadily risen in the capital city for the last week. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
