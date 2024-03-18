20-year old Indian student murdered in United States, body dumped in forest

An Indian student aged 20 years was murdered in the United States and his body was dumped in a car deep inside a forest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paruchuri Abhijit from Burripalem, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was an engineering student at the Boston University.

According to a report by The Times of India, Paruchuri Abhijit’s body was found in a forest within the university campus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is suspected that the attackers might have killed Abhijit for money and laptop, the report added.

The attackers have not been identified yet.

The killing of an Indian student at the university has raised many concerns, and there is a possibility that Abhijit might have had some arguments with some other students, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhijit was the only son of his parents Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi. Both the parents were in shock since they had learnt about the murder of their son.

Abhijit's remains reached Burripalem in Guntur at his residence late on Friday evening.

In 2024, this is the ninth incident of an attack on a person of Indian origin in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

