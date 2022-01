BALLARI : Authorities of Vijayanagar Medical college, Ballari, on Wednesday informed that twenty of their students pursing MBBS has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The authorities mentioned that they had conducted random tests on 250 students in the college, when twenty one of them tested positive.

These 250 students were staying in a hostel and had reportedly been exposed to the virus.

These students are in their first and second year of pursuing MBBS.

"The Covid random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment," Dr T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, was quoted saying to PTI.

