Home / News / India /  21 Karnataka medical college students test Covid postive, shifted to hospital for treatment

21 Karnataka medical college students test Covid postive, shifted to hospital for treatment

Commuters stand in a queue as others undergo RT-PCR test at the Karnataka-Kerala state border 
1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Livemint

Covid random tests were conducted on 250 students living in a hostel and 21 were found exposed to and infected with the virus

BALLARI : Authorities of Vijayanagar Medical college, Ballari, on Wednesday informed that twenty of their students pursing MBBS has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The authorities mentioned that they had conducted random tests on 250 students in the college, when twenty one of them tested positive

These 250 students were staying in a hostel and had reportedly been exposed to the virus. 

These students are in their first and second year of pursuing MBBS.

"The Covid random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Among them 21 were found infected and they have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment," Dr T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, was quoted saying to PTI.

