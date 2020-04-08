21 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 326. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh's 326 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UP: City-wise tally

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UP: District-wise tally

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Number of confimed coronavirus cases in India: State-wise tally

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare