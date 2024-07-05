21 newborn babies die at Kalwa hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane in June

  • The death of newborn babies at Thane's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital comes less than a year after 18 patients died in a span of 24 hours.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Image use for representational purpose.
Image use for representational purpose.(Photo via Pixabay)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Maharashtra's Thane, which is also known as Kalwa hospital, has once again come into the limelight as 21 newborn babies died in the span of one month.

The death of 21 newborn babies took place in the month of June alone.

Child Specialist Dr Jayesh Panot said that 15 babies were born in the hospital and six were referred to.

"When we analyse the causes of the deaths, we find low birth weight and pre-term delivery as the two main reasons," ANI quoted Panot as saying.

The doctor claimed that of the 21 newborn babies, 19 were preterm, one did not cry after the birth and one had an infection.

According to reports, the deaths occurred in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“By the time the kids are admitted to our hospital, precious time has already been lost and there is little that can be done medically to save them,” reported FPJ quoting Panot.

Congress MLA Amin Patel also raised the issue in the assembly.

In a post on X, Patel asked, “Who is responsible for these deaths? Government? The administration? Hospital? Doctors say newborn babies couldn't get essential medicines immediately after birth, causing their death. The health minister of the state should take immediate action against this and take steps to prevent such incidents.”

In August 2023, 18 patients died at CSMH within a span of 24 hours, following which, the government ordered a probe.

Seven heads of cattle electrocuted in Dombivali

Five buffaloes and two cows died of electric shock in Dombivali in Thane district on Friday afternoon, an official said. The incident took place in Pisvali village after a live wire touched a cattle shed. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) workers had cut off supply to trim branches touching the power lines near the cattle shed. When supply was restored, the cattle were electrocuted.

