Railway cleaning staff aboard a Vande Bharat Express found an unattended bag containing ₹2.11 lakh in Indian currency and cash in three foreign currencies during routine maintenance. The bag belonged to a Singaporean tourist who had accidentally left it behind after getting off the train at Varanasi.
The bag contained $1,000, 1,22,000 Sri Lankan rupees and 66 Singapore dollars, in addition to the Indian currency. Railway employees alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which verified the passenger's identity and arranged for the return of his belongings.
The passenger, identified as Lim Weng Shang, received the bag with its contents intact. He later praised Indian Railways and its employees for their honesty and prompt action, according to a report by TOI.
Shang had travelled to Varanasi on Friday aboard train number 22416, the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. After getting off at Varanasi Junction, he accidentally left one of his bags inside the train.
The black bag was found in Coach E1, near seat number 35, after the train reached its maintenance yard. It was spotted during routine cleaning and coach maintenance by attendant Anoop Kumar and cleaning staff member Karan Singh.
The employees alerted the RPF after discovering the unattended bag.
RPF Sub-Inspector Charan Singh and his team reached the spot after receiving information about the bag. Its contents were checked in the presence of deputy station superintendent (Outdoor) Vakil Singh.
Meanwhile, Shang realised that he had left his bag on the train and returned to Cantt railway station with his guide. He approached railway officials and provided details about the missing bag and its contents.
Officials verified his identity and questioned him before handing over the bag. All his belongings were returned intact.
The bag contained cash in four currencies:
Station director Arpit Gupta confirmed on Saturday that the belongings had been returned to the Singaporean tourist after the verification process.
Shang appreciated the railway employees for their honesty and prompt response in locating the bag and ensuring its safe return.