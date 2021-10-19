2.12 million rural homes in Rajasthan have tap water supply

“In 2020-21, ₹2,522.03 crore Central grant was allocated to Rajasthan but it could draw only ₹630.51 crore due to slow pace of implementation. To assist the state to provide tap water supply to every household by 2024, Union minister, jal shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has increased the central allocation four-fold. ₹10,180.50 crore central fund allocation for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state during 2021-22," the statement said.