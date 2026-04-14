213 km in 2.5 hours? PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Dehradun Expressway today — Key details of the route here

Preparations are in full swing for Delhi Dehradun Expressway inauguration today. 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much awaited key route shortly, connecting the national capital with Dehradun. He will also deliver a key note address at a public gathering in Uttarakhand. The opening of Delhi–Dehradun Expressway on Tuesday will link key districts of Uttar Pradesh including Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur to Delhi, besides Dehradun.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak are among some of the top officials who will be attending the event.

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Earlier this day, PM Modi reviewed the wildlife corridor on the elevated stretch of the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor. After this, he offered prayers at the Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. PM Modi is holding a roadshow in Dehradun ahead of the inauguration.

Key features of Delhi Dehradun Expressway Marking a major boost to road connectivity in North India, this 213-km-long Greenfield corridor will cut short travel time between the two cities by around 3.5 to 4 hours. This implies that one could reach Dehradun from Delhi and vice versa in just 2–2.5 hours as compared to the earlier 6 hours.

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This corridor includes six-lanes, 14 wayside amenities, multiple bridges, interchanges, and rail overbridges. With a speed limit of 100 kmph and a six-lane access-controlled design, the project is estimated to cost ₹12,000–13,000 crore. It begins near Akshardham in Delhi and goes all the way to Dehradun. Featuring a wildlife-friendly design, its structure includes a 12-km elevated corridor, one of the longest in Asia.

Another attractive feature of this Economic Corridor is elephant underpasses that will allow animals to cross the busy route safely, minimising the ecological impact.

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“The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple,” PIB press release states.

Key features that are expected to reduce congestion and improve overall driving experience:

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Access-controlled entry and exit points

Interchanges and underpasses

Service roads for local traffic

FASTag-based toll collection

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Beginning from Akshardham area in Delhi, the corridor is expected to connect to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near Khekra, and then continue through parts of Uttar Pradesh toward Saharanpur before finally ending in Dehradun.

What about toll charges on Delhi Dehradun Expressway? Once the Delhi Dehradun Expressway becomes fully operational, toll charges are expected to apply. As per media reports, expense on a full car journey between Delhi and Dehradun can go as high as ₹670. However, the rates have not been confirmed yet and will be announced by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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