Over 21% population above the age of 10 years showed an evidence of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19 in Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) third national seroprevalence survey. The survey also showed that large proportion of the population still remains vulnerable.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR who released findings of the survey on Thursday said that the prevalence of infection was found amongst 25.7% of healthcare workers. The third national sero-survey was conducted before vaccination started, in the period between December 17, 2020 to January 8, 2021, the ICMR chief said.

“Overall seroprevalence is 21.5% of the population, which includes 31.7 % of urban slums, 26.2% of urban non-slum and 19.1% of rural (19.1%) areas. The proportion of infections in females was 22.7% and males was 20.3%. Moreover, the infection among children aged 10-17 years was found to be 25.3%," said Bhargava.

The survey was carried out on a general population of about 28,000 people and about 7000 healthcare workers. The survey has been conducted in the same 700 villages and wards in 70 districts from 21 States which were selected during the first and second rounds of sero-survey held previously in the months of May-June and August-September 2020 respectively, according to ICMR. Serology tests look for antibodies in blood. If antibodies are found, that means there has been a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that can fight off infections.

“The overall picture of the current sero survey shows that even now that the infection can be spread to more than 75% people. Hence it is very crucial to strictly following COVID appropriate behaviors," Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said.

The covid-19 cases in India continue to rise at a slower pace than earlier. As per the union health ministry data, active cases are less than 1.60 lakhs now and are further declining. The Recovery Rate has crossed 97% mark, while the cumulative positivity rate which stands at 5.42% now is also further declining.

“Two States - Kerala and Maharashtra with 69,365 and 38,762 active cases presently are contributing more than 70% cases in the country now. While Kerala account for 44.8% of these cases, Maharashtra's share is 25% of the active cases," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Out of 1.07 crore cases that have occurred in India till date, only 1.55 lakh are active cases as on date. The number of tests done till date stand at 19.9 crores. This apart, 1.54 lakh persons have died from covid-19 till date. However, 251 districts in the country have not reported any death in the last three weeks, while 47 districts have shown zero cases in the same period.

Eight States/UTs having weekly positivity rate more than the national average are Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry and Chandigarh. "This is certainly a reason for worry. We are continuously being in touch with them. We have also sent central teams to some of these states yesterday," the Health Secretary said.

He said that the worldwide covid-19 situation is still worrisome. Some countries have seen multiple peaks, while some countries have seen surges at least twice. In India, cases are declining. But this indicates that we still have to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour", said the Health Secretary.

While countries like USA, UK, Brazil, Germany and Russia have shown a surge in deaths for a second time, India is seeing a decline in the number of covid-19 deaths, Bhushan compared. The total tally of covid-19 increased to 1,07,98,372 with 12,925 cases in last 24 hours and the toll touched 1,54,768 with 107 deaths yesterday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via