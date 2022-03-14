Covid job loss: Around 21.5 million people in the tourism industry have lost their jobs due to the three waves of Covid, the Centre informed on Monday.

Tourist arrivals in the country were down by 93% during the first wave which began in March 2020, 79% in the second wave in April-May 2021, and 64% during the third wave which began in December 2021, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Reddy said the government has conducted a study on the impact of the pandemic on tourism. As per the study, he said, there were 14.5 million job losses during the first wave, 5.2 million job losses in the second wave and 1.8 million job losses in the third wave.

Reddy said 38 million people were involved with the tourism industry in the country before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

The minister said that during the pandemic, the tourism economy was down significantly not only in India but across the globe.

On government's effort to revive the sector, the minister said that an interest-free loan of ₹10 lakh is given to travel and tourism stakeholders and up to ₹1 lakh to tourist guides.

Reddy appealed to all state governments to help the tourism sector in whatever way they can.

The minister said due to the pro-tourists initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, India's rank in global tourist destinations has gone up by about 20 positions — from 52 in 2013 to 32 in 2019.

To encourage more international tourists, the government has already decided to waive the visa fee of the first five lakh arrivals, he said.

(With agency inputs)

