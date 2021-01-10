215 people arrested so far in fake invoice cases

New Delhi: In the drive against fake invoice rackets, 215 people, including managing directors of some companies, have been arrested and more than 6,600 bogus entities have been detected since mid-November, said a government official.

The GST authorities have also booked about 2,200 cases and have recovered more than ₹700 crore from these people, the official said.

The arrested people include not only operators of bogus entities issuing fake invoices on a commission basis, but also the end beneficiaries who use such invoices, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The arrested peop include 81 proprietors, 36 directors/managing directors, 15 partners, three chief executive officers, six chartered accountants, a company secretary, a broker and a GST practitioner, the official added. What has helped in the operation is data analytics and use of artificial intelligence.

In the last two days alone, 17 arrests have been made. In many cases, fake invoices were made about transactions in garments, copper waste scrap, medicines, ferrous waste and scrap, cement and coal.

Along with the crackdown on fake invoice rackets, the government also tightened provisions relating to tax credits to boost compliance. That requires businesses to pay 1% of their tax liability in cash from 1 January. This requirement applies to businesses with monthly sales of more than ₹five million and is aimed at checking wrongful use of tax credits.

The authorities have also cancelled over 1,63,000 GST registrations in October and November for defaulting on filing monthly tax returns for more than six months. More assessees are expected to lose registration with the government identifying more defaulters. GST authorities pass on details of fake invoice cases to income tax officials, who also look into these for suspected evasion of income tax.

