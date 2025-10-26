‘21st century belongs to…’ : What PM Narendra Modi said in his virtual address to 22nd ASEAN-India Summit – Check here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the 21st century belonged to India and the ASEAN nations, reaffirming the Association of South East Asian Nations as a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

Underscoring the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilisational ties, the prime minister pointed out that India and ASEAN jointly account for almost a quarter of the world's population.

"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said in his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. We do not just share geography, but are also connected by strong historical ties and shared values," he said.

‘Fellow Travellers’ PM Modi also emphasised that India and ASEAN are fellow travellers in the Global South, collaborating to guarantee stability, growth, and prosperity for all.

"Even in this era of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has shown steady progress," Modi said, adding that the strong partnership is emerging as a key foundation for global stability and development.

During his six-minute address to the summit, the prime minister reiterated India's steadfast support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, stressing that collaboration between the two regions is pivotal for widespread peace and prosperity throughout Asia.

"ASEAN is not just part of our foreign policy but a cornerstone of India's Act East vision," PM Modi said, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and praised the Philippines for its role as the country coordinator for India. Furthermore, he welcomed East Timor's inclusion as the 11th member state of the ASEAN community. The Prime Minister also offered his condolences following the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to stand in for the Prime Minister at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27th. The East Asia Summit will serve as a platform to deliberate upon the challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to exchange views on significant regional and international developments.

Prime Minister Modi had, on Thursday, shared details of his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.