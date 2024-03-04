Just days after a similar incident with a Spanish biker surfaced in Jharkhand, the police have said that a 21-year-old stage performer was gang-raped in the state's Palamu district. Recently, a foreign couple had alleged that the woman biker was gang-raped by seven men in the Dumka district.

According to news agency PTI, the performer was allegedly gang-raped by three co-artists in a car after being given an intoxicating substance. All the three co-artists hailed from Palamu.

The incident took place around 200 km from Ranchi, on a road in Vishrampur.

The report added that the 21-year-old woman became unconscious, and the accused fled the spot. The survivor has been admitted to a hospital and two of the accused have now been arrested.

The artist had originally come to Chhattisgarh for a function at Vishrampur. "'Due to some reasons, that programme was not organised. So, she left for another function in Hussainabad with her male co-artistes," Vishrampur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rakesh Singh was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Last week, a Spanish tourist, on a bike tour with her husband, was allegedly gang-raped in the Hansdiha area in Dumka. They had reportedly reached Jharkhand from Bangladesh and were going to Nepal via Bihar.

In a video message, the woman, with bruises visible over her face, said, "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me."

"They have beaten us and robbed us. Although not many things because what they wanted was to rape me," she added.

Her 64-year-old husband was also beaten. The video was widely circulated on social media with people across industries coming forward to support the couple.

The police have arrested three accused. A manhunt has also been launched to catch the remaining. Moreover, a special investigation team has been formed to probe the incident.

