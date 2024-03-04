21-year-old stage performer gang-raped in Jharkhand, days after similar incident involving Spanish biker
The performer was allegedly gang-raped by three co-artists in a car after being given an intoxicating substance.
Just days after a similar incident with a Spanish biker surfaced in Jharkhand, the police have said that a 21-year-old stage performer was gang-raped in the state's Palamu district. Recently, a foreign couple had alleged that the woman biker was gang-raped by seven men in the Dumka district.