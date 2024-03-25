Bengaluru water crisis: 22 families fined ₹5,000 for using water for non-essential purposes. Details here
22 families in Bengaluru were fined ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes amid the water crisis. BWSSB collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine collectively.
As many as 22 families in Bengaluru were fined ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes amid the ongoing water crisis. So far, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine collectively, according to a report published by Deccan Herald.