22 cities under the Smart City Mission to be ready by next month: Officials
- The government has utilized ₹32,095 crore out of the allocated funding of ₹36,447 crore under the mission, which constitutes around 88%
With a promise of a better quality of life and a clean, sustainable environment, 22 cities including Agra, Varanasi, Chennai, Pune, and Ahmedabad will complete all projects under the government's flagship Smart City Mission by next month.
