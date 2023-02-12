22 cities under the Smart City Mission to be ready by next month: Officials

Smart City Mission which is a flagship project of the Narendra Modi government was launched on 25 June 2015. The government zeroed upon 100 cities that were selected for redevelopment through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. The mission aims to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and decent quality of life to their residents. The residents will also get a clean and sustainable environment with "smart solutions" for various issues under the scheme.