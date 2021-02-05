Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >22 countries have requested India for supply of COVID-19 vaccines: Harsh Vardhan
File Photo: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

22 countries have requested India for supply of COVID-19 vaccines: Harsh Vardhan

1 min read . 05:42 PM IST ANI

Out of 22, supply has already been made to 15 nations as grant assistance as well as contract doses, Harsh Vardhan said

India has received requests for supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far these have already been supplied to 15 countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

India has received requests for supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far these have already been supplied to 15 countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Replying to queries during question hour in Lok Sabha, the minister said the vaccines have been supplied both as grant assistance and contract doses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

Farm laws: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar; Tomar says next meeting after farmers’ proposal

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, 19 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

COVID-19: Delhi records 154 new cases, 2 new fatalities

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST

Replying to queries during question hour in Lok Sabha, the minister said the vaccines have been supplied both as grant assistance and contract doses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

Farm laws: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar; Tomar says next meeting after farmers’ proposal

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, 19 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST

COVID-19: Delhi records 154 new cases, 2 new fatalities

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We have received requests for vaccine supply from 22 nations so far. Out of these, supply has already been made to 15 nations as grant assistance as well as contract doses. As of February 2, a total of 56 lakh doses has been given as grant assistance and 105 lakh as contracts doses," the minister said.

The government has given emergency use authorisation to two vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin.

The minister gave the reply amid protest by opposition members over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.