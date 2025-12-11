Arunachal accident: 14 from Assam confirmed dead as truck falls into gorge, search underway for 7 missing

At least 14 people from Assam's Tinsukia district have been killed and seven others are missing as the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state. Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said that investigators received information about the accident at 11 am today, Thursday.

“Around 11 am today, we received information that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Accordingly, we contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Teju for confirmation,” the official told news wire PTI.

The incident in Arunachal Pradesh comes just days after another accident on 7 December, when six people were killed after a car fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge at Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik’s Kalwan taluka.