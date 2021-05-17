Commercial flight operations were impacted as several flights flying in and out of Mumbai were cancelled, diverted, and returned with the airport closing down flights between 11 am and 10 pm on Monday due to the approaching cyclone Tauktae.

As many as 34 arrivals and 22 departures were cancelled while seven-Mumbai bound flights were diverted to other cities during the day.

"The airport has so far witnessed 7 diversions. In the wake of the alert, a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport said in a statement.

"With the announcement of the cyclone alert, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had closed all flight operations with effect from 11:00 to 22:00 hours on 17th May 2021," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds.

Air India operated 12 flights to and from Mumbai till 11 am on Monday. However, the airline canceled 11 flights, including five departures from the airport, later in the day.

Other airline spokespersons didn't offer comments.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.