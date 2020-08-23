Home >News >India >22 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 1,401
A medical worker performs a COVID-19 test (AP)
A medical worker performs a COVID-19 test (AP)

22 fresh cases push Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 1,401

Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 07:47 PM IST PTI

SIKKIM : Twenty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,401 on Sunday, a health official said.

Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said all the new cases were reported in East Sikkim district.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 527, while 871 people have been cured of the disease and three have died of it, he said.

East Sikkim has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 897, followed by 461 in South, 42 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia added.

A total of 36,744 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

