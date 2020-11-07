22 IIT Guwahati researchers featured in list of world's top scientists

IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the list are from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics. "This recognition of several faculty of the institute in the world's top two per cent of Scientists List has placed it in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 22 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science," Sitharam said. The database report on field specific analysis was prepared by Prof John P A Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and was published in the prestigious journal PLOS Biology, the statement said.