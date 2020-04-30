In contrast to its brief downward spiral over the last few days, Telangana reported 22 new coronavirus (covid-19) cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1038. On the same day, three more people also died of covid-19 in the state, taking Telangana’s total death toll to 28. Prior to this, the state had seen only 16 new cases between 27 and 29 April.

All the latest cases were detected from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, wherein it was found that two workers who were residents of Jalpalli area had spread the virus to three shop owners and their families in a market in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area. Accordingly, areas have been cordoned-off and containment zones have been established.

On Wednesday, 33 more people were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from covid-19, taking the total number of patients who recovered to 442. As of now, there are 568 active cases in Telangana. Moreover, out of the total 33 districts in the state, Warangal, Yadadri and Wanaparthy have not reported any covid-19 cases till date.

Apart from that, the districts of Siddipet, Mahmudabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Pedapally, Bhadradri, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Sanga Reddy and Jagityal currently have no active cases, while the districts of Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medak and Bhupalpally haven’t seen new covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said a bulletin from the state government.

Until Thursday this week, Telangana only witnessed marginal increase in cases day-by-day. Between 27 and 29 April, the state had reported just 16 new cases, most of which were from Hyderabad and its surroundings. It even prompted state chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to say that the spread of covid-19 would be curbed in the state in the coming days.

Meanwhile in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, cases continued to mount as 71 new covid-19 were detected in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1403. Of the latest cases that were detected, 43 were from Kurnool district alone in AP, which has the highest number of covid-19 cases (27%) in the state.

However, in spite of that, the AP government a day earlier had eased the lockdown by permitting industries in green zones (where there are no cases) to function and also permitted the movement of “manpower" from one mandal to another as required (for work) to ensure smooth operations of industries in the state.

