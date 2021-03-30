OPEN APP
Home >News >India >22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint
1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 07:49 PM IST PTI

  • Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports
  • On Sunday, 18 new flights were operationalised under the UDAN scheme

A total of 22 new flights under regional connectivity scheme UDAN were started in the last three days, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Till date, 57 unserved and underserved airports, including five heliports and two water aerodromes, with 347 routes have been made operational under UDAN across the length and breadth of India," the ministry's statement noted.

On Sunday, 18 new flights were operationalised under the UDAN scheme on routes such as Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Kurnool-Bangalore, Kurnool-Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool-Chennai, Agra-Bangalore, Agra-Bhopal, Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj-Bhopal route, the statement noted. PTI DSP NSD NSD

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout