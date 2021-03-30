Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

22 new UDAN flights started in last 3 days: Centre

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST PTI

  • Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports
  • On Sunday, 18 new flights were operationalised under the UDAN scheme

A total of 22 new flights under regional connectivity scheme UDAN were started in the last three days, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday.

A total of 22 new flights under regional connectivity scheme UDAN were started in the last three days, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Till date, 57 unserved and underserved airports, including five heliports and two water aerodromes, with 347 routes have been made operational under UDAN across the length and breadth of India," the ministry's statement noted.

On Sunday, 18 new flights were operationalised under the UDAN scheme on routes such as Gorakhpur-Lucknow, Kurnool-Bangalore, Kurnool-Vishakhapatnam, Kurnool-Chennai, Agra-Bangalore, Agra-Bhopal, Prayagraj-Bhubaneswar and Prayagraj-Bhopal route, the statement noted. PTI DSP NSD NSD

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.