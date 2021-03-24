OPEN APP
Home >News >India >22 tourists from Gujarat test positive for COVID-19

In an incident that has sent officials in Uttarakhand into a huddle, twenty-two tourists, who had travelled in a bus from Gujarat on a 15-day tour of north India including Uttarakhand, have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

Some of the tourists were found to have symptoms of fever during thermal screening on their arrival in Rishikesh.

"Their swab samples were taken for RT-PCR test on March 18 and their reports arrived on March 22 confirming that they were infected with the novel coronavirus, in-charge of COVID cases for Narendra Nagar subdivision Jagdish Chandra Joshi said."

The tourists started from Gujarat on March 7 and reached Rishikesh via Pushkar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mathura and Haridwar on March 18.

There were a total of 50 passengers from Gujarat in the bus out of whom 22 tested positive, he said.

However, tracing the infected tourists from Gujarat most of whom are women has become difficult as some of them provided wrong phone numbers, he said.

They had travelled up to the famous Neelkanth temple in Rishikesh, he added.

On a daily basis, 250 RT-PCR and 150 rapid antigen tests are being conducted here, Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,730 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition since the pandemic began, taking its tally to 2,90,379, a health department official said.

The rise surpassed Monday's record spike of 1,640 cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,90,379, new cases 1,730, death toll 4,458, discharged 2,77,603, active cases 8,318, people tested so far - figures not released

