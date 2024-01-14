22 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog shrouds city: Check list here

As the icy grip of winter tightened and reached its peak, trains arriving in Delhi faced a frustrating delay on January 14, with 22 trains arriving late due to dense fog blanketing the region.

Travellers hoping for a smooth ride into the capital found their plans disrupted by delays ranging from a minor 30 minutes to a whopping 6 hours, throwing schedules into disarray and testing the patience of weary passengers.

The list of affected trains

The Azamgarh-Delhi-bound Train no. 12225 Kaifiyat Express, was delayed by 3 hours. Meanwhile, Train no. 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Express experienced a significant delay of 6 hours, causing distress for passengers on that route.

The Puri-New Delhi-bound Train no. 12801 Purushottam Express was also facing delay, with a lag of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Similarly, the Train no. 12451 Shramshakti Express (Kanpur-New Delhi) and the Train no. 12553 Vaishali Express (Saharsa-New Delhi) were both delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The disruptions continued with the Train no. 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, which was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, which was running 2 hours and 15 minutes behind schedule. Additionally, the Train no. 12393 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express was experiencing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Katra-bound Train no. 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra was facing a delay of 2 hours, while the Train no. 14207 Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Train no. 12415 Indore-New Delhi was also affected, running an hour late.

The delays extended to the South with the Train no. 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the Train no. 12615 Chennai-New Delhi and Train no. 12621 Chennai-New Delhi both experiencing delays of 1 hour and 30 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes, respectively.

Further disruptions included the Train no. 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, and the Train no. 12138 Ferozpur-Mumbai Express delayed by 1 hour. The Train no. 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Mail was also facing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Train no. 12458 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express was running an hour late, while the Train no. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express and Train no. 12414 Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express were experiencing substantial delays of 6 hours each. The Train no. 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Express was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express was delayed by 2 hours.

