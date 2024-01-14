 22 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog shrouds city: Check list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  22 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog shrouds city: Check list here
Back Back

22 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog shrouds city: Check list here

 Livemint

Train Delay: Among the worst-hit trains were Amritsar-Nanded Express (12716) and the Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express (12414), both struggling with a debilitating 6-hour delay. The Kaifiyat Express (12225) from Azamgarh and the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801) also faced significant setbacks.

Trains are running late in Delhi due to dense fogPremium
Trains are running late in Delhi due to dense fog

As the icy grip of winter tightened and reached its peak, trains arriving in Delhi faced a frustrating delay on January 14, with 22 trains arriving late due to dense fog blanketing the region.

Travellers hoping for a smooth ride into the capital found their plans disrupted by delays ranging from a minor 30 minutes to a whopping 6 hours, throwing schedules into disarray and testing the patience of weary passengers.

The list of affected trains

The Azamgarh-Delhi-bound Train no. 12225 Kaifiyat Express, was delayed by 3 hours. Meanwhile, Train no. 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Express experienced a significant delay of 6 hours, causing distress for passengers on that route.

The Puri-New Delhi-bound Train no. 12801 Purushottam Express was also facing delay, with a lag of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Similarly, the Train no. 12451 Shramshakti Express (Kanpur-New Delhi) and the Train no. 12553 Vaishali Express (Saharsa-New Delhi) were both delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The disruptions continued with the Train no. 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, which was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, which was running 2 hours and 15 minutes behind schedule. Additionally, the Train no. 12393 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express was experiencing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Katra-bound Train no. 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra was facing a delay of 2 hours, while the Train no. 14207 Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Train no. 12415 Indore-New Delhi was also affected, running an hour late.

The delays extended to the South with the Train no. 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the Train no. 12615 Chennai-New Delhi and Train no. 12621 Chennai-New Delhi both experiencing delays of 1 hour and 30 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes, respectively.

Further disruptions included the Train no. 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, and the Train no. 12138 Ferozpur-Mumbai Express delayed by 1 hour. The Train no. 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Mail was also facing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Train no. 12458 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express was running an hour late, while the Train no. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express and Train no. 12414 Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express were experiencing substantial delays of 6 hours each. The Train no. 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Express was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express was delayed by 2 hours.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App