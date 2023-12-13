Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Paying their respects alongside were Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, among others, who laid floral tributes at the memorial for the martyrs, PTI reported. Also Read: 'No room for ifs and buts in dealing with terrorism..,' says Modi

View Full Image New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the family members of martyrs, who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, during a tribute ceremony at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI)

Furthermore, Modi engaged in conversations with the families of the martyrs, notably with the children who had assembled for the ceremony on a chilly morning.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was observed exchanging words with the prime minister before Modi departed from the venue.

“Remembering the courageous security personnel who laid down their lives during the attack on our Parliament in 2001. Bharat is forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President said in a post on X.