Setting a high target, the Centre plans to set up as many as 220 new airports by 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said. He also pointed out that “the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy."
"Earlier only big cities had airports. Today that has changed completely. This is the reason why the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Scindia said.
How Indian aviation industry changed since pandemic?
While speaking at the parliament on Wednesday. Scindia pointed out that since the pandemic, India had moved forward in domestic and international travel. "Cargo flights for perishable food items will be increased to 30 per cent with 133 new flights in the coming years," he said.
Scindia said the simplification of pilot licence will be done in the coming days with the latest technology. He said that the Government plans to create 33 new domestic cargo terminals, set up 15 new flight training schools for pilots, create more jobs, and increase focus on the drone sector.
"With this, Government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025," he said.
The minister also informed that 3.82 lakh passengers per day undertook air travel in the last seven days. “And now, the Ministry is targeting to triple the passenger throughput from 34.5 crore in 2018-19 to 40 crore in 2023-24." Scindia said 90 flights sent to five countries evacuated students from Ukraine.
Women pilot strength 15%
Scindia also informed that the total strength of women pilots in the country is only 15% which is much higher than other parts of the world.
Scindia said, "In all other countries in the world, only % of the pilots are female. In India, over 15% of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been a lot of changes in the aviation industry in the last 20-25 years."
