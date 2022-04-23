22.01 million ton with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stating that there is sufficient coal availability in the country, Joshi said that the same will last for a month and availability is getting replenished on a daily basis with record production
Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that at present 72.50 Million Ton (MT) of coal is available at different sources of Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL), coal washeries etc. In a tweet, the Minister said that 22.01 Million ton coal is available with Thermal Power Plants(TPP).
Stating that there is sufficient coal availability in the country, Joshi said that the same will last for a month and availability is getting replenished on a daily basis with record production.
It may be recalled that as per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, the total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 has touched 777.23 Million Ton (MT) compared to 716 MT during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) production has gone up by 4.43 per cent from 596.24 MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22.
Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent growth produced 65.02 MT during 2021-22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT. During 2020-21 it was only 69.18 MT.
Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of 818.04 MT against the figure of 690.71 MT the previous year, an increase of 18.43 per cent. During the period, CIL dispatched 661.85 MT coal against 2020-21 figure of 573.80 MT.
