22.01 million ton with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi

It may be recalled that as per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, the total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 has touched 777.23 Million Ton (MT) compared to 716 MT during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) production has gone up by 4.43 per cent from 596.24 MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22.

