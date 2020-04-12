221 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; state's tally near 2,000-mark

Mumbai: With 221 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state tally of such patients has reached 1,982, a state health official said.

Twenty-two coronavirus positive patients died due to the infection in the state on Sunday, which increased the death toll to 149, he said.

"Of the 22 deceased, 15 were in the age group of 40 to 60 years, while six others were above 60 years of age. Rest of the patients were less than 40 years of age," he added.

Twenty of these 22 had high risk co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart ailment, the official said.

According to BMC, Mumbai, the state's capital, has 1,399 cases and 97 fatalities. These included 43 cases in Dharavi, Asia' biggest slum, which recorded 15 new cases on Sunday and has reported at least four deaths so far.

