TRIPURA : Tripura has reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,288, while the death toll reached 21 as four more patients have succumbed to the disease, officials said on Wednesday.

Four men died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), they said.

"An 80-year-old man from Belonia in South Tripura district, who was suffering from tuberculosis, has succumbed to COVID-19, while a 53-year old man from Bodhjumgnagar in West Tripura also died. He was a diabetes patient and had kidney-related problems," the officials said.

Two more men from Agartala also died of the coronavirus infection, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet on Tuesday night said, "Alert ~222 people found COVID-19 positive out of 6, 196 samples tested...Unfortunately, 4 COVID-19 positive patients died today."

West Tripura district reported 76, Sepahijala 26, Gomati 39, Khowai 21, North Tripura 22, Dhalai 12, South Tripura district, 21and Unakoti five, the officials said.

Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia and superintendent of police Krishnendu Chakravertty were among the new patients.

Apart from the two, seven people working at the district magistrate's office also tested positive for the disease, the officials said.

"The DM, SP and some other staff of Sepahijala district administration have been found COVID-19 positive. They all have performed commendable works in this fight against COVID-19. I pray to Mata Tripurasundari for the speedy recovery of all infected persons," Deb said in a separate tweet.

Deb has also said 142 patients were discharged from district corona care centres on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,628, while 2,621 have recovered from the disease, they said.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

