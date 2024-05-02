Delhi LG removes 223 DCW employees over alleged irregularities, ex-chief Swati Maliwal reacts
As many as 223 employees of Delhi Women Commission removed immediately by order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena due to alleged unauthorized appointments by then chairperson Swati Maliwal.
