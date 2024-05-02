As many as 223 employees of Delhi Women Commission removed immediately by order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena due to alleged unauthorized appointments by then chairperson Swati Maliwal.

As many as 223 employees, appointed by ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal, from the Delhi Women Commission have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“DCW has violated the statutory provisions of DCW Act, 1994 and various standing instructions of the Department of Finance & Planning Department, GNCTD by creating 223 posts and engaging staff without following due procedure i.e. no study was conducted to assess the actual requirement of additional staff and eligibility criteria for each post, no administrative approval and expenditure sanctioned was obtained from the GNCTD for engaging such manpower and applications for such posts were not formally invited, role and responsibility for any of these posts were not assigned and emoluments of some of the incumbents which were decided at the time of initial appointment, were enhanced very sharply and arbitrarily," the order read.

“…taking cognizance of all these irregularities and illegalities made by DCW, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the department that the appointments of contractual staff engaged in DCW without having sanctioned posts and without following due procedures is void- ab-initio and the same cannot be allowed to continue in DCW," the order further read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Therefore, the approval of the Government is hereby conveyed to Delhi Commission for Women to discontinue the services of all contractual staff with immediate effect who have been appointed by DCW at any point of time, by going beyond its delegated power and without following various procedures laid down and in violation of DCW Act/ rules/regulations/guidelines issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time," it added.

Swati Maliwal reacts Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal condemned the LG's move, claiming he wants to shut the women's commission in Delhi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Today, the Women's Commission has a total staff of 90 out of which only 8 people have been provided by the government, the rest are on 3-month contracts."

“If all the contract staff is removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This institution has been built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from its roots?" the former DCW chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will not let the Women's Commission be closed as long as I am alive. Put me in jail, don't torture women!" Maliwal added.

