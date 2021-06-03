The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.37 crore on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, it said 14,20,288 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose on Thursday, and cumulatively 2,40,54,868 across 37 states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it said.

The ministry said the total of 22,37,27,632 include 99,24,634 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 68,26,409 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,59,18,192 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 86,04,747 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,40,54,868 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 86,568 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 6,85,51,044 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,10,74,273 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,96,72,572 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,90,14,325 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

As on Day-139 of the vaccination drive (3rd June, 2021), total 26,24,971 vaccine doses were given. 24,04,166 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,20,805 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry underlined.

