Dr Sheffali Gulati, faculty AIIMS, Department of Paediatrics who headed the analysis said "Although the behavior/psychological state of a total of 79.4 per cent of children was affected negatively by the pandemic and quarantine, at least 22.5 per cent of children had a significant fear of COVID-19, and 35.2 per cent and 21.3 per cent of children had boredom and sleep disturbance."