2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022 itself, highest since 2011
- The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday informed Parliament that a total of 2,25,620 people had renounced their Indian citizenship. The EAM mentioned that the lowest number was in the year 2020 when only 85,256 had renounced their citizenship in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×