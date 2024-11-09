Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express derail near Howrah; check helpline numbers

Three coaches, including one parcel van, of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station. The South-Eastern Railway's CPRO confirmed no casualties reported.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 08:13 AM IST
West Bengal News: Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express, including a parcel van and two passenger coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station in the South Eastern Railway division
West Bengal News: Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express, including a parcel van and two passenger coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station in the South Eastern Railway division

West Bengal News: Three coaches of the 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar SF Express, including a parcel van and two passenger coaches, derailed near Nalpur Station in the South Eastern Railway division in Howrah, according to the CPRO of South-Eastern Railway.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

Also Read | Goods train derails on Delhi-Mumbai route near Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh | Watch

"A total of 3 coaches of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express have derailed, including one parcel van and 2 coaches," CPRO South-Eastern Railway said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

A parcel van was among the derailed coaches.

Helpdesk Numbers for passengers of 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express

Shalimar - 62955 31471, 45834 (Railway)

Santragachi- 98312 43655, 89102 61621

Kharagpur- 63764 ( Railway ), P/T. 032229-3764

Howrah-75950 74714

CPRO, South-Eastern Railway, Om Prakash Charan said, "... Today morning at 5:31 am, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from middle line to down line. One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been reported. 10 buses have been arranged for passengers for their onward journey..."

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra news: Over 40 trains cancelled after goods train derailed at Palghar

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

On October 31, four empty wagons of a freight train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The accident happened around 3.45 pm at Narayanpur Anant station in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway during shunting.

Also Read | Five wagons of goods train derail at Bengal’s New Maynaguri station

A number of trains were stopped at the Muzaffarpur and Samastipur railway stations for some time following the accident.

On the same day, a wagon of goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section in Assam's Maligaon.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaThree coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express derail near Howrah; check helpline numbers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.000.00
      Chennai
      79,491.000.00
      Delhi
      79,643.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.