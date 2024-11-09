Three coaches, including one parcel van, of the 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express derailed near Nalpur Station. The South-Eastern Railway's CPRO confirmed no casualties reported.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," they said.

Helpdesk Numbers for passengers of 22850 Secundrabad Shalimar SF Express Shalimar - 62955 31471, 45834 (Railway)

Santragachi- 98312 43655, 89102 61621

Kharagpur- 63764 ( Railway ), P/T. 032229-3764

Howrah-75950 74714

CPRO, South-Eastern Railway, Om Prakash Charan said, "... Today morning at 5:31 am, Secunderabad Shalimar Weekly Express Train derailed while going from middle line to down line. One parcel van and two passenger coaches have derailed. No major injury or casualty has been reported. 10 buses have been arranged for passengers for their onward journey..."

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, officials said.

The railways said an accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were immediately dispatched for assistance. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

On October 31, four empty wagons of a freight train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The accident happened around 3.45 pm at Narayanpur Anant station in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway during shunting.

A number of trains were stopped at the Muzaffarpur and Samastipur railway stations for some time following the accident.