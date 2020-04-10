DELHI : 229 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Delhi, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi to 898. Among the total people infected as on date, 25 have recovered and 13 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 503 of the total 898 cases reported in the state. South Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 320 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

11 districts in Delhi have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Delhi's 898 cases put it at number 2 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.