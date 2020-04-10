229 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 8:00 AM - Apr 101 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 08:20 AM IST
This brings total cases to 1,364, out of which 125 have recovered and 97 have passed away
MAHARASHTRA : 229 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 10 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 1,364. Among the total people infected as on date, 125 have recovered and 97 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 490 of the total 1364 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 319 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.