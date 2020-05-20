229 new coronavirus cases reported in MP as of 8:00 AM - May 20

229 new coronavirus cases reported in MP as of 8:00 AM - May 201 min read . 09:01 AM IST
This brings total cases to 5,465, out of which 2,630 have recovered and 258 have passed away
MP : 229 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in MP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in MP to 5,465. Among the total people infected as on date, 2,630 have recovered and 258 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 1539 of the total 5465 cases reported in the state. Indore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 915 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Madhya Pradesh's 5,465 cases put it at number 6 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
