NEW DELHI : Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Saturday stated that the G-23 or the groups of 23 dissenting leaders of Congress are "conspiring against the party" just to get Rajya Sabha seats.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said that some people are criticising the party only to get Rajya Sabha seat whereas the party has given more than these G-23 had deserved. Ranjita said this behaviour of senior party leaders ahead of assembly elections in five states seems like a conspiracy.

She said that these leaders who areaccusing that the Congress party has been on a steady downhill journey for the last 30 years, should be questioned whether these G 23 leaders are not responsible for this (weakened Congress party)?She further added that it is wrong to accuse the Gandhi family for the weakness of the Congress party.

Ranjeet Ranjan alleged that these G 23 leaders are responsible for the downfall of Congress because at that time they were all young leaders.

"Today, when young leaders of the party need the senior leaders advise to guide them and work together, these G 23 leaders are speaking against the party on a public platform," she added. She also alleged that the 'Shanti Sammelan' event in Jammu and Kashmir was organized to spoke against the party.

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday stated that the G-23 or the group of 23 dissenting leaders are seeing the Congress party "getting weaker" and are raising their voice for the betterment of the party.

The 'Shanti Sammelan' event has been organised days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "North-South" remark, which has led to a controversy over the past few days. The event is being held at a time when Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Tamil Nadu.

