23 firms in fray to run private trains; companies will be allowed to lease

As many as 23 companies, including Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, NIIF, BHEL, among others, have shown interest in running private trains and attended a pre-application meeting Wednesday.

Indian Railways said that private firms will now have the freedom to purchase or lease trains, a step that will encourage more player to bid for the project.

“Ministry of railways (MoR) also clarified that risks with regard to operation of trains shall be allocated to the parties best suited to manage them. MoR also informed that the private entity shall have the freedom to decide on the fare to be charged from its passengers," an official statement said.

Other companies that attended the meeting included BEML, IRCTC, BHEL, CAF, Sterlite, Bharat Forge, JKB infrastructure and Titagarh Wagons Limited, an official statement said. Last month, the national transporter had invited Request for Qualification (RFQ) for private participation in operation of passenger trains over 109 origin-destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains. These new trains will be in addition to the existing ones operated on the network.

The first pre-Application conference was held on July 21, 2020. After the applicants are shortlisted, in the next stage, they will have to offer a fixed price bid for undertaking the project.

“The applicants raised queries on a number of issues including flexibility in clusters, eligibility criteria, bidding process, procurement of trains, fares, operations and maintenance," the statement said. As far as haulage charges (charges for using tracks) are concerned, it will be indexed for the entire concession period, bringing certainty on its rate.

This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains on the Railways network. The project would entail a private sector investment of about ₹30,000 crore. These trains will operate in 12 clusters, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Howrah, Chennai. By April, 2023, trains across some routes will be operationalized.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via