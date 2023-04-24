Nearly 96% of the population is aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat which has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to it at least once. These findings were revealed in a study commissioned by state broadcaster Prasar Bharati and conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.

Further, 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly while another 41 crore constitute an occasional audience that has the scope of being converted into a regular audience.

The study has tried to gauge the impact Mann Ki Baat has had on the population over the 99 editions so far. It states that a majority of listeners have become aware of governments working and 73% are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress. 58% of listeners have responded saying their living conditions have improved while a similar number (59%) have reported increased trust in the government. The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63% people have said their approach towards it has become positive and 60% have shown interest in working for nation building as per the survey.

The study distributes the audience across three platforms with 44.7% people tuning in to the programme on a TV while 37.6% access it on a mobile device. Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62% of the respondents between the age of 19 to 34 preferred watching it on a TV.

Hindi grabs a major chunk of listeners of Mann Ki Baat with 65% audience preferring it over any other language while English comes in at second place with 18%.

IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma said that a sample strength of 10,003 was polled for this study of which 60% were males while 40% were females. This population was spread over 68 occupations sectors with 64% being from the informal and self-employed sector while students constituted 23% of the studied audience.

Data was collected from North, South, East, and West regions of India using snowball sampling with approximately 2500 responses per zone, through a psychometrically purified survey instrument

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said that apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages excluding English namely, French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. He said the programme is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.