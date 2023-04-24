23 crore regular listeners of Mann Ki Baat: Report2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- The study states that a majority of listeners have become aware of governments working and 73% are optimistic and feel the country is going to progress
Nearly 96% of the population is aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat which has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to it at least once. These findings were revealed in a study commissioned by state broadcaster Prasar Bharati and conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak.
