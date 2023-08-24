An under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district, leading to a devastating loss of lives. Out of the 26 workers who were present at the site during the incident, 23 individuals are believed to have lost their lives, officials familiar with the matter told PTI on August 24. All 26 people belong to the Malda district of West Bengal.

The collapsed bridge, according to information provided by authorities, was a part of the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project. The mishap was attributed to the failure of a gantry, which was in the process of being launched onto the under-construction bridge over the Kurung River. The bridge was one of the 130 such structures under development as part of this ambitious railway project.

Tragically, only 18 bodies have been recovered so far, a sombre reality that highlights the severity of the incident. The identities of these individuals have been established as Naba Chawdury, Mojammel Haque, Narim Rahman, Ranjit Sarkar, Kashim Sheikh, Samrul Haque, Jhallu Sarkar, Sakirul Sheikh, Masrekul Haque, Saidur Rahman, Rahim Sheikh, Suman Sarkar, Sariful Sheikh, Insarul Haque, Jayanta Sarkar, Md. Jahidul Sekh, Manirul Nadap and Sebul Mia.

The ordeal has left three workers hospitalised and receiving necessary medical attention. Additionally, five individuals remain unaccounted for, sparking concerns about their safety and well-being. These missing workers have been identified as Mojaffar Ali, Sahin Aktar, Nurul Haque, Senaul and Asim Ali.

In response to this incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the affected families that arrangements are being made to bring the bodies of the deceased back to the state. Meanwhile, authorities have established a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, aiming to shed light on the circumstances leading to this devastating loss of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," PMO statement on X read.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh in case of death, ₹2 lakh for severe injuries and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

(With PTI inputs)