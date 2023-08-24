comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 10:30:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.85 0.51%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 251.4 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.15 -0.16%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 977.75 1.19%
Business News/ News / India/  23 dead, 3 injured in Mizoram railway bridge collapse; all victims from West Bengal, check names
Back

23 dead, 3 injured in Mizoram railway bridge collapse; all victims from West Bengal, check names

 2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

23 workers from West Bengal are believed to have died in a railway bridge collapse in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

Rescue workers conduct a search operation at the site of an accident where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang town of the Aizwal district in India's eastern state of Mizoram. At least 17 labourers working on a railway bridge being built across a ravine in India's eastern Mizoram state were killed when it collapsed on August 23, officials said, with others reported missing. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)Premium
Rescue workers conduct a search operation at the site of an accident where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang town of the Aizwal district in India's eastern state of Mizoram. At least 17 labourers working on a railway bridge being built across a ravine in India's eastern Mizoram state were killed when it collapsed on August 23, officials said, with others reported missing. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

An under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district, leading to a devastating loss of lives. Out of the 26 workers who were present at the site during the incident, 23 individuals are believed to have lost their lives, officials familiar with the matter told PTI on August 24. All 26 people belong to the Malda district of West Bengal.

The collapsed bridge, according to information provided by authorities, was a part of the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project. The mishap was attributed to the failure of a gantry, which was in the process of being launched onto the under-construction bridge over the Kurung River. The bridge was one of the 130 such structures under development as part of this ambitious railway project.

Tragically, only 18 bodies have been recovered so far, a sombre reality that highlights the severity of the incident. The identities of these individuals have been established as Naba Chawdury, Mojammel Haque, Narim Rahman, Ranjit Sarkar, Kashim Sheikh, Samrul Haque, Jhallu Sarkar, Sakirul Sheikh, Masrekul Haque, Saidur Rahman, Rahim Sheikh, Suman Sarkar, Sariful Sheikh, Insarul Haque, Jayanta Sarkar, Md. Jahidul Sekh, Manirul Nadap and Sebul Mia.

The ordeal has left three workers hospitalised and receiving necessary medical attention. Additionally, five individuals remain unaccounted for, sparking concerns about their safety and well-being. These missing workers have been identified as Mojaffar Ali, Sahin Aktar, Nurul Haque, Senaul and Asim Ali.

In response to this incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the affected families that arrangements are being made to bring the bodies of the deceased back to the state. Meanwhile, authorities have established a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, aiming to shed light on the circumstances leading to this devastating loss of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," PMO statement on X read.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh in case of death, 2 lakh for severe injuries and 50,000 for minor injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App