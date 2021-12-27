As many as 23 people died battling dengue in Delhi this year, the highest in the past six years, the government data shows.

In total, the national capital reported 9,545 dengue cases in the year, the data shows. About 130 fresh cased were logged in the last one week, the rise being far less than what was being reported till a few weeks ago.

Delhi had reported 4,384 dengue cases in 2016, 4,711 cases in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 cases in 2019 and 1,072 cases in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

